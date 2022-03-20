Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $39.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.67 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $162.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 620,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

