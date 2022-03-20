Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 11,012,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

