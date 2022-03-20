Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.21. 626,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,390. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.54 and its 200 day moving average is $240.79. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

