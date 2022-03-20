Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,273 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906,188. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.