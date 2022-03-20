Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,117 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 3,056,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,401. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

