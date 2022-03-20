Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.75 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.