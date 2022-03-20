Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

LAND stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

