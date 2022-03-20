Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.