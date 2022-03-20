Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.