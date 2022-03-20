Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to report sales of $148.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $72.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,056. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

