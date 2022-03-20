Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $355.61 million, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,552 shares of company stock valued at $488,779 in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.