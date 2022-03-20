GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.64.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.48 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
