GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.48 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

