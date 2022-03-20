Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading Up 9.1%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Nevada Rand gold and silver project located in Mineral county, Nevada.

