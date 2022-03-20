Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

