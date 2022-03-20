Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Up 5.1%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 4,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39.

