Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.05 and last traded at $190.97. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

