H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.