Handshake Price Tops $0.16 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $75.46 million and approximately $331,509.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.18 or 0.06984083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00275013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.60 or 0.00774745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00478681 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00422684 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 475,257,349 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.