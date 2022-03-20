Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.36 ($197.10).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €143.35 ($157.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €161.62. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

