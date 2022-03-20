Harmonic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average daily volume of 266 call options.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.94 million, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 257,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

