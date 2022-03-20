Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.86. 1,379,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,512. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

