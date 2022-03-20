Head to Head Comparison: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.50 $326.58 million $1.60 10.18 BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 2.08 $828.40 million $10.04 2.57

BrightSphere Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CI Financial. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CI Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BrightSphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 82.52%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.02% 39.67% 8.37% BrightSphere Investment Group 151.92% 21.01% 8.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats CI Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment consists of liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets, including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment consists of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

