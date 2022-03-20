Head-To-Head Contrast: PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) versus Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 1,946.22 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -4.85 Accuray $396.29 million 0.79 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -25.85

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PetVivo and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.76%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55% Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats PetVivo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

