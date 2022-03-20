Head to Head Contrast: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zynex and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 1.70 $17.10 million $0.44 13.16 Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.17 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -33.33

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 13.13% 29.01% 20.97% Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77%

Summary

Zynex beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Precision Optics (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.