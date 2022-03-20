Head-To-Head Survey: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) vs. Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) and Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McKesson and Cosmos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 11 0 2.85 Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson presently has a consensus target price of $285.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than Cosmos.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and Cosmos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.55% -1,931.18% 5.63% Cosmos N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Cosmos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McKesson and Cosmos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $238.23 billion 0.19 -$4.54 billion $8.89 33.64 Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cosmos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McKesson.

Summary

McKesson beats Cosmos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products, provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology, and other specialty practices, and sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies and provides consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The RxTS segme

Cosmos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

