Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

BTSDF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

