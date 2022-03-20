Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.