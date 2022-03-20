HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.17 ($78.21).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €1.42 ($1.56) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €57.36 ($63.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.28.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

