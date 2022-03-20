Herold Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

