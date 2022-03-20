HHG Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

HHG Capital’s (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. HHG Capital had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:HHGCU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. HHG Capital has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

