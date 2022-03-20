High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

