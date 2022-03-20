High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.09.
About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
