Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Analysis

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hoku and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.82%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Hoku.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.70 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -59.35

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Hoku has a beta of -13.32, meaning that its share price is 1,432% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Hoku on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

