Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

HON stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

