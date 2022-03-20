Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

