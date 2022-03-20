Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.07.

HBAN stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

