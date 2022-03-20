HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HUYA worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,712,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HUYA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

