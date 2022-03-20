Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $15,324.01 and $15.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.57 or 0.06891691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,159.53 or 1.00177334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

