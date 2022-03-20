IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,674,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,680,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.