IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,196 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after buying an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

