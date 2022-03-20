IBM Retirement Fund Sells 446 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $445.60 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.49 and a 200 day moving average of $462.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

