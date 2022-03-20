IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $312.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.31. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $206.07 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

