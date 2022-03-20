IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $286.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

