IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $542.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,003. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

