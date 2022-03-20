iMe Lab (LIME) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $801,617.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.80 or 0.06894487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,117.58 or 0.99825461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040607 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

