IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 138.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

IMV opened at $1.44 on Friday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.22.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

