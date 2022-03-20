Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $680.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 118,694 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.