Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

IR opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

