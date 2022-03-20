Insider Buying: Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Acquires $66,540.00 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STC stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

