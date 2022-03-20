Insider Buying: Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Purchases $31,100.00 in Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sunworks stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56.
SUNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Sunworks (Get Rating)
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.
