Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

